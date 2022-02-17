Supreme Court Collegium clears 16 names for Bombay, Madras HCs

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 16

The Supreme Court Collegium on Wednesday recommended the names of 16 candidates for appointment as judges of Bombay and Madras High Courts. Of the 16 names recommended, 10 are for the Bombay High Court, while six are for the Madras High Court.

Ten advocates recommended for judgeship of the Bombay HC are: Kishore Chandrakant Sant, Valmiki Menezes SA, Kamal Rashmi Khata, Sharmila Uttamrao Deshmukh, Arun Ramnath Pednekar, Sandeep Vishnupant Marne, Gauri Vinod Godse, Rajesh Shantaram Patil, Arif Saleh Doctor and Somasekhar Sundaresan

The advocates recommended for judgeship at the Madras HC are Nidumolu Mala, Sunder Mohan, Kabali Kumaresh Babu, S Sounthar, Abdul Ghani Abdul Hameed and R John Sathyan. —