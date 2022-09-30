Supreme Court Collegium clears appointment of Chief Justices of high courts of Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Karnataka

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, September 30

The Supreme Court Collegium on Friday cleared the appointment of CJustices of high courts of Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha and Karnataka.

Justice Jaswant Singh of the Orissa High Court has been recommended to be appointed as the Chief Justice of the same high court. His parent high court is the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Justice PB Varale of the Bombay High Court has been recommended to be appointed as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.

Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court has been recommended to be appointed as the Chief Justice of the same high court.

In a meeting held on September 28, the Collegium led by CJI UU Lalit also recommended transfer of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal as the Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court and Orissa High Court Chief Justice S Muralidhar to the Madras High Court.

Three other high court judges have also been transferred. Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra has been shifted from the Uttarakhand High Court to the Jharkhand High Court, Justice K Vinod Chandran from the Kerala High Court to the Bombay High Court and Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh has been shifted from the Jharkhand High Court to the Tripura High Court, the top court announced on its website.