Supreme Court Collegium for transfer of Gujarat High Court judge to Patna

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 21

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the transfer of the Gujarat High Court judge Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi to the Patna High Court.

The September 29 recommendation of the Collegium headed by the then Chief Justice of India UU Lalit was uploaded on the top court’s website on Monday. Justice Lalit demitted office on November 8.

“The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on September 29, 2022, recommended the transfer of Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi, Judge, Gujarat High Court, to the Patna High Court,” the statement read.

Last week, the Collegium led by CJI DY Chandrachud had recommended the transfer of three high court judges – one each from Gujarat, Telangana and Madras high courts — for “administrative reasons”, triggering protests from lawyers.

While Justice Nikhil S Kariel of the Gujarat HC and Justice A Abhishek Reddy of the Telangana HC were reportedly recommended to be transferred to the Patna High Court, Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice T Raja was said to have been recommended for transfer to the Rajasthan High Court.

On Monday, CJI DY Chandrachud is reported to have assured a delegation of lawyers from the Gujarat High Court that the Collegium would examine the objections raised by them against the proposed transfer of Justice Kariel.

After a meeting with CJI Chandrachud, a delegation of lawyers from the Telangana High Court said they had decided to call off their strike and resume work after the CJI assured them that their objections with regard to Justice Reddy’s transfer would be looked into.

