Supreme Court Collegium recommends names of 5 judicial officers, 2 advocates for appointment as Gujarat High Court judges

PTI

New Delhi, March 3

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud has recommended the names of five judicial officers and two advocates for appointment as judges in the Gujarat High Court.

The Collegium, which also comprises Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph, on Thursday resolved to recommend the names of Judicial Officers Susan Valentine Pinto, Hasmukhbhai Dalsukhbhai Suthar, Jitendra Champaklal Doshi, Mangesh Rameshchandra Mengdey, and Divyeshkumar Amrutlal Joshi and advocates Devan Mahendrabhai Desai and Moxa Kiran Thakker.