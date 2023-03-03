New Delhi, March 3
The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud has recommended the names of five judicial officers and two advocates for appointment as judges in the Gujarat High Court.
The Collegium, which also comprises Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph, on Thursday resolved to recommend the names of Judicial Officers Susan Valentine Pinto, Hasmukhbhai Dalsukhbhai Suthar, Jitendra Champaklal Doshi, Mangesh Rameshchandra Mengdey, and Divyeshkumar Amrutlal Joshi and advocates Devan Mahendrabhai Desai and Moxa Kiran Thakker.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Governor Banwarilal Purohit addresses Budget Session of Punjab Assembly amid Congress protest
Lists various initiatives of the govt in the past one year
17 killed in 3 road accidents in Haryana
8 killed in Ambala, 3 in Panipat, 6 in Faridabad
Historic order: Top court says President to appoint CEC, ECs on advice of PM, LoP, CJI
A person who is weak-kneed before the powers that be can’t b...
Ties abnormal, EAM tells Chinese FM
‘Real problems in relationship that need to be taken up’
Supreme Court Collegium recommends names of 5 judicial officers, 2 advocates for appointment as Gujarat High Court judges
The Collegium is headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud