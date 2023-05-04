Supreme Court Collegium rejects IB’s objections to pick Bombay High Court judge

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 3

Overruling the Intelligence Bureau’s objections, the Supreme Court Collegium, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, has recommended advocate Firdosh Phiroze Pooniwalla for appointment as a judge of the Bombay HC.

The Collegium, which also included Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph, on Tuesday also recommended the names of advocates Shailesh Pramod Brahme and Jitendra Shantilal Jain for appointment as judges of the Bombay High Court. The IB had objected to the candidature of Pooniwalla for an article written in 2020 by an advocate, under whom Pooniwalla used to work as a junior, expressing concerns over alleged lack of freedom of speech/expression in India in the past five-six years.