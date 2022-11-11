Supreme Court decision to free killers of Rajiv Gandhi totally unacceptable, says Congress

New Delhi, November 11
The Congress on Friday termed “totally unacceptable and completely erroneous” the Supreme Court order directing the premature release of six convicts serving life sentence in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, saying the apex court had not acted in consonance with the spirit of India on the issue.
The Supreme Court directed the premature release of six convicts, including Nalini Sriharan and RP Ravichandran, serving life sentence in the case. A bench of Justices BR Gavai and BV Nagarathna said the judgement of the top court in the case of AG Perarivalan, one of the convicts in the case, is equally applicable in their matter.
In a statement, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the decision of the Supreme Court to free the remaining killers of the former prime minister is "totally unacceptable and completely erroneous".
