Supreme Court declines urgent hearing on plea against internet ban in Manipur

PTI

New Delhi, June 9

The Supreme Court on Friday refused urgent hearing on a plea by two Manipur residents against the repeated internet shutdowns in the state rocked by ethnic violence.

A vacation bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal said the high court is already seized of a similar issue.

"The high court is hearing the matter. What's the need to duplicate proceedings? Mention before the regular bench," it said.

Advocate Shadan Farasat mentioned the matter before the bench seeking urgent hearing.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Chongtham Victor Singh and Mayengbam James.