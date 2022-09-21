Supreme Court directs CBI to file status report on investigation into intercepted conversations of Niira Radia

PTI

New Delhi, September 21

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the CBI to file a status report on the investigation into intercepted conversations of corporate lobbyist Niira Radia.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud was hearing a plea filed by industrialist Ratan Tata seeking protection of right to privacy in view of the emergence of the Radia tapes.

"We will have it after the vacations as there is a Constitution Bench next week. Meanwhile, the CBI may file an updated status report," said the bench also comprising Justices Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha.

The matter has been posted for October 12.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, submitted that the petition may be disposed of in light of the right to privacy judgment of the apex court.

The apex court in 2017 had unanimously delivered its judgment in Justice KS Puttaswamy (retd) case, holding that privacy is a constitutionally protected right.

"I must inform you that the CBI was directed by your lordship to investigate all these conversations. Fourteen preliminary inquiries were registered and the report was placed before your lordships in a sealed cover. No criminality was found in those. Also, now there are phone-tapping guidelines in place," Bhati said.

At the outset, the counsel, appearing for Tata, sought an adjournment.

Bhati said nothing remains in the matter after the privacy judgment.