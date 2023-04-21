Supreme Court directs Tamil Nadu govt not to shift YouTuber Manish Kashyap from Madurai Central Prison

PTI

New Delhi, April 21

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Tamil Nadu government not to shift YouTuber Manish Kashyap, arrested for allegedly circulating fake videos of migrant labourers being attacked in the southern state, from the Madurai Central Prison.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha issued a notice to the Tamil Nadu and Bihar governments on Kashyap's plea challenging his detention under the National Security Act.

"Apart from the relief sought under Article 32, the petitioner seeks to challenge the detention order under National Security Act (NSA). The petitioner is allowed to amend the plea. Issue notice on amended prayers.

"We direct that the petitioner be not moved from the Central Prison, Madurai," the bench said.

The matter has been posted for April 28.