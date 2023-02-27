 Supreme Court dismisses PIL seeking ‘Renaming Commission’ for places named after ‘foreign invaders’ : The Tribune India

Supreme Court dismisses PIL seeking ‘Renaming Commission’ for places named after ‘foreign invaders’

Do you want to keep the country on the boil? SC Bench asked petitioner

Supreme Court dismisses PIL seeking ‘Renaming Commission’ for places named after ‘foreign invaders’

Photo used for representational purpose only. File Photo



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, February 27

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a PIL seeking a direction to the Centre to set up a ‘Renaming Commission’ to restore the “original” names of ancient historical, cultural and religious places which were “renamed” by foreign invaders, saying India can’t be a prisoner of the past.

"You are relooking at the past selectively. India is today a secular country. Your fingers being pointed at a particular community, termed barbaric. Do you want to keep the country on the boil?" a Bench of Justice KM Joseph and Justice BV Nagarathna asked petitioner Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay.

“This is a fact that our country was invaded and ruled by a foreign power. We cannot wish out a selected part of our history,” the Bench said.

“India that is Bharat, in terms of the preamble is a secular country. This has been upheld by 9 judges. A country cannot remain a prisoner of the past. India is wedded to the rule of law, secularism, constitutionalism, of which Article 14 stands out as guaranteeing both equality and fairness in state actions," it said.

“We are secular and supposed to protect the Constitution. You are concerned about the past, and dig it up to place its burden on the present generation. Each thing you do in this manner will create more disharmony," it noted.

“Perhaps Hinduism is the greatest religion in terms of metaphysics. Please do not belittle it. The world looks to us always… even today… I can say, I am a Christian but am equally fond of Hinduism and have tried to study it. Try and understand its greatness. Do not use it for a particular purpose," Justice Joseph said, adding, “In Kerala, where I come from, Hindus have donated land to churches."

Justice Nagarathna said, “That’s why it’s (Hinduism) a way of life, does not allow bigotry."

Alleging that successive governments failed to take steps to correct the barbaric act of invaders and injury was continuing, petitioner Upadhyay wanted the top court to direct the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to constitute a ‘Renaming Commission’ to find out the original names of such places, named after the barbaric foreign invaders.

Alternatively, he urged the top court to direct the Archaeological Survey of India to research and publish the initial names of ancient historical and cultural religious places, which were renamed by barbaric foreign invaders to secure the Right to Information under the Constitution.

“We are celebrating the 75th anniversary of independence but there are many ancient historical cultural religious places in the name of brutal foreign invaders, their servants and family members,” the petitioner submitted.

Pointing out that Mughal Garden was recently renamed Amrit Udyan, the Government did nothing to rename the roads named after invaders, Upadhyay said, contending that the continuation of these names was against the sovereignty and various rights guaranteed under the Constitution.

Upadhyay said the invaders not only renamed the general places but also deliberately changed the names of ancient historical cultural religious places and their continuation after 75 years of independence is against sovereignty, right to dignity, right to religions and right to culture guaranteed under Article 21, 25 and 29.

Upadhyay – who made the Centre, all states and Union territories, and the Archaeological Survey of India parties to his petition -- sought directions to them to update their websites and records and mention the original names of ancient, historical, cultural and religious places, which had been named after the foreign invaders.

#Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

2
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

3
Patiala

Punjabi University computer engineering student stabbed to death on campus

4
Punjab

Amritpal Singh’s ‘not an Indian’ remark draws BJP’s ire

5
Punjab

Congress leader Major Singh Dhaliwal shot dead by woman in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

6
Delhi

CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia after 8 hours of questioning

7
Punjab Rift deepens

Punjab Govt to move Supreme Court on Budget session

8
Nation

Most CBI officers were against Manish Sisodia’s arrest, but political pressure was huge, tweets Delhi CM Kejriwal

9
Trending

Watch: Brawl over DJ turns violent as guests clash with hotel staff at Ghaziabad wedding; 5 injured, 9 held

10
Punjab

After Ajnala clash, police learn 'gatka'

Don't Miss

View All
I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

Covid-19 virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency
Science Technology

Covid virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

Some companies begin replacing human employees with ChatGPT
Business

Some companies begin replacing human employees with ChatGPT

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president
Diaspora

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora
Trending

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest
Diaspora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022
Diaspora

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022

Top News

Exit polls: BJP to retain Tripura, Meghalaya sees four-cornered contest

Exit polls predict hung house in Meghalaya, win for NDPP-BJP in Nagaland and undecided for Tripura

Counting of votes in Nagaland and Meghalaya along with that ...

Delhi excise scam case: CBI produces Deputy CM Manish Sisodia before court, seeks 5-day custody

Liquor policy scam case: Court remands Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in 5-day CBI custody

CBI had on Sunday evening arrested Sisodia in connection wit...

Sisodia arrested to divert public attention from Adani issue: AAP

Sisodia arrested to divert public attention from Adani issue: AAP

AAP leader Sanjay Singh claimed the BJP is “jealous" of AAP'...

EPFO members can apply for higher pension till May 3

EPFO members can apply for higher pension till May 3

Earlier, there were apprehensions that March 3 is the last d...

Agnipath scheme for recruitment in armed forces in national interest: Delhi HC

Agnipath scheme for recruitment in armed forces in national interest: Delhi HC

High Court Bench dismisses batch of petitions assailing the ...


Cities

View All

Dubai-returned son of ASI killed in Amritsar, 4 booked

Dubai-returned son of ASI killed in Amritsar, 4 booked

Woman found dead in Amritsar, kin suspect murder

Gang of bank robbers caught red-handed in Tarn Taran

Gurdwaras' takeover in Haryana: SGPC calls meet to devise strategy

Clear stand on Ram Bagh clubs, Punjab and Haryana High Court tells state, ASI, Amritsar MC

Shell out 5% more for water in City Beautiful from April 1

Shell out 5% more for water in City Beautiful from April 1

Chandigarh MC turns blind eye to illegal Mani Majra market

4 ‘highway robbers’ nabbed at Dera Bassi

Truck hits car, Kalka man dies

The Tribune Real Estate Expo 2023: 3-day event ends on high note

Delhi excise scam case: CBI produces Deputy CM Manish Sisodia before court, seeks 5-day custody

Liquor policy scam case: Court remands Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in 5-day CBI custody

Don’t worry, Delhi jails are enjoyment: AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj to party workers

LG Anil Baijal put final stamp on excise policy papers, he should be probed, says Delhi minister Gopal Rai

Sisodia arrested to divert public attention from Adani issue: AAP

Most CBI officers were against Manish Sisodia’s arrest, but political pressure was huge, tweets Delhi CM Kejriwal

Promises not met, teachers hold protest march across city

Promises not met, teachers hold protest march across Jalandhar city

Minister lays stones of projects worth Rs 2.51 cr in grain markets

Jalandhar: Man arrested for sacrilege in Rama Mandi

4th such incident in 3 months; police for round-the-clock vigil

Jalandhar boy beats all odds to win gold in international para athletics

Dairy owner, servant hacked to death at Bulara village

Dairy owner, servant hacked to death at Bulara village

Ludhiana businessmen raise issues affecting bicycle industry

No govt school in bad condition in Ludhiana: Education Department

Awareness rally against dumping of garbage in Sidhwan Canal in Ludhiana

'Illegal' commercial buildings continue to flourish in Ludhiana

Punjabi University computer engineering student stabbed to death on campus

Punjabi University computer engineering student stabbed to death on campus

Patiala district administration organises Heritage Treasure Hunt

Punjabi University Finances: CAG probes existence, activities of private firms

Three Nepal natives held for robbery