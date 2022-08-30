Supreme Court drops contempt case against Prashant Bhushan, Tarun Tejpal

New Delhi, August 30
The Supreme Court on Tuesday dropped a contempt case against activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan and journalist Tarun Tejpal filed in 2009 over their remarks against the judiciary.
A bench of Justices Indira Banerjee, Surya Kant and MM Sundresh closed the proceedings after senior advocate Kapil Sibal informed it that an apology had been tendered.
"In view of the apology tendered by the contemnors, we do not deem it necessary to proceed with the contempt. The contempt proceedings are dropped," the bench said.
The top court had in November 2009 issued contempt notice to Bhushan and Tejpal for allegedly casting aspersions on some sitting and former top court judges in an interview to a news magazine. Tejpal was then editor of the magazine.
In response to the 2009 contempt case, Bhushan had told the apex court that making corruption charges against the judges would not amount to contempt of court and mere utterance of corruption charge could not be contempt of court.
