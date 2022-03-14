Supreme Court expresses concern over fake Covid death claims for getting ex-gratia compensation

PTI

New Delhi, March 14

The Supreme Court on Monday expressed concern over fake claims for getting ex-gratia compensation of Rs 50,000, meant for family members of those who have lost their lives due to Covid, saying it had never visualised that this can be "misused" and had thought that the “morality” has not gone so down.

The apex court said it may entrust inquiry into the matter to the accountant general's office.

“We never expected and visualised that it can be misused also. It is a very pious work and we had thought that our morality has not gone so down that in this also there will be some fake claims. We never visualised and thought this,” a bench of Justices MR Shah and BV Nagarathna said.

The bench, which had last week expressed concern over fake Covid death certificates being issued for ex-gratia compensation and observed that it might order a probe into the issue, said if some officers are involved in such fake claims then it is a “very serious thing”.

The top court had earlier directed all state governments and Union Territories to appoint a dedicated nodal officer to coordinate with the member secretary of the State Legal Service Authority (SLSA) to facilitate payment of ex-gratia compensation to the family members of Covid victims.