Supreme Court extends interim bail granted to Congress leader Pawan Khera till Friday

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 27

The Supreme Court on Monday extended the interim bail granted to Congress leader Pawan Khera till Friday.

Khera had passed “derogatory remarks” against PM Narendra Modi.

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud asked the Uttar Pradesh and Assam governments to respond to Khera’s petition seeking clubbing of FIRs registered against him.

#Assam #Congress #Justice DY Chandrachud #narendra modi #supreme court