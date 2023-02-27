Supreme Court extends interim bail granted to Congress leader Pawan Khera till Friday

New Delhi, February 27
The Supreme Court on Monday extended the interim bail granted to Congress leader Pawan Khera till Friday.
Khera had passed “derogatory remarks” against PM Narendra Modi.
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud asked the Uttar Pradesh and Assam governments to respond to Khera’s petition seeking clubbing of FIRs registered against him.
#Assam #Congress #Justice DY Chandrachud #narendra modi #supreme court
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Exit polls predict hung house in Meghalaya, win for NDPP-BJP in Nagaland and undecided for Tripura
Counting of votes in Nagaland and Meghalaya along with that ...
Liquor policy scam case: Court remands Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in 5-day CBI custody
CBI had on Sunday evening arrested Sisodia in connection wit...
Sisodia arrested to divert public attention from Adani issue: AAP
AAP leader Sanjay Singh claimed the BJP is “jealous" of AAP'...
EPFO members can apply for higher pension till May 3
Earlier, there were apprehensions that March 3 is the last d...
Agnipath scheme for recruitment in armed forces in national interest: Delhi HC
High Court Bench dismisses batch of petitions assailing the ...