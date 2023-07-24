Supreme Court extends Satyendar Jain's interim bail by 5 weeks in money-laundering case

New Delhi, July 24
The Supreme Court on Monday extended by five weeks the interim bail of former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money-laundering case probed by the Enforcement Directorate.
A bench of Justices AS Bopanna and Bela M Trivedi was informed by senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Jain, that he had undergone a spine surgery on July 21 and needs time to recover.
Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the ED, said he is not opposing the extension of interim bail.
He said the probe agency wants its application seeking independent evaluation of Jain by AIIMs or any other hospital to be heard on the next date.
The bench posted the matter for hearing after five weeks.
On July 10, the top court had extended till July 24 the interim bail granted to Jain on medical grounds.
The top court on May 26 had granted interim bail to Jain for six weeks on medical grounds, saying a citizen has a right to receive treatment of his choice in a private hospital at his own expense.
The ED had arrested Jain on May 30 last year on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him.
