Supreme Court extends till further orders protection of area where 'Shivling' was stated to be found on Gyanvapi premises

PTI

New Delhi, November 11

*SC extends till further orders protection of area where 'Shivling' was stated to be found at Gyanvapi premises in Varanasi.

*SC allows Hindu parties to move application before Varanasi district judge for consolidation of lawsuit on Gyanvapi row.

*SC asks Hindu parties to reply in 3 weeks to plea of Gyanvapi mosque committee challenging HC order on appointment of survey commissioner.