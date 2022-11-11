Supreme Court extends till further orders protection of area where 'Shivling' was stated to be found on Gyanvapi premises

New Delhi, November 11
*SC extends till further orders protection of area where 'Shivling' was stated to be found at Gyanvapi premises in Varanasi.
*SC allows Hindu parties to move application before Varanasi district judge for consolidation of lawsuit on Gyanvapi row.
*SC asks Hindu parties to reply in 3 weeks to plea of Gyanvapi mosque committee challenging HC order on appointment of survey commissioner.
