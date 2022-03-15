Supreme Court gives one-time age relief for Delhi judicial exams

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 14

The Supreme Court on Monday relaxed the upper age limit of 32 years for the Delhi Judicial Service Examination (DJSE) and 45 years for the Delhi Higher Judicial Service Examination (DHJSE) 2022 for age-barred candidates who were eligible in 2020 and 2021 when examinations could not be held due to Covid pandemic.

While upholding the minimum age criterion of 35 years for the DHJSE, a Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud noted that the age relaxation was a one-time measure this year in view of the extraordinary circumstances caused by the pandemic.

It extended the last date for submitting applications for the DJSE and DHJSE to April 3 and March 26, respectively. The DJSE will be held on April 24 and the DHJSE on April 3.

“We direct that no impediment shall be caused in conduct of the examinations and no order of stay shall be ordered by any other court in variance of this order,” the top court said.

The order came on two appeals filed by the Delhi High Court on its administrative side against two orders passed in judicial side postponing this year’s DJSE and DHJSE.

A Division Bench of the Delhi HC had on March 4 deferred by four weeks the DHJS Examination, which was to be held on March 20, while hearing a batch of pleas challenging the minimum age criteria of 35 years fixed for applying for the post of district judge.

HC verdict on Hijab Row today

The Karnataka HC will on Tuesday pronounce its verdict on petitions filed by Muslim girls challenging the ban on wearing hijab in educational institutions in the state on the ground that it's an essential practice of Islam.