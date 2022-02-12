Supreme Court global leader with 1.81L virtual hearings

The SC emerged a global leader by conducting 1,81,909 virtual hearings till January 8 this year since the beginning of the lockdown period, the Law Ministry informed Parliament on Friday. In a written reply, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said the High Courts (57,39,966 hearings) and subordinate courts (1,08,36,087 hearings) conducted 1.65 crore virtual hearings till November 30, 2021, even as video-conferencing facilities were enabled between 3,240 court complexes and corresponding 1,272 jails. TNS
‘Tek Fog’ not found in online app stores
Even as a Parliamentary standing committee has asked the Home Ministry to provide information on the ‘Tek Fog’ app allegedly used to manipulate social media trends, the government said the app could not be found in any of the online app stores. MoS for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, “The ministry has searched for the app on all prominent app stores and APK stores and could not find so called app in any of these online stores.” TNS
Low representation of women in police
The Standing Committee on Home Affairs, which is led by Congress leader Anand Sharma, has expressed concern and claimed that it is worrisome to see low representation of women in police forces, which is only 10.30 per cent at present. The report titled, “Police — Training, Modernisation and Reforms”, was submitted in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
