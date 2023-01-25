 Supreme Court grants interim bail to Ashish Mishra for 8 weeks in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case : The Tribune India

Supreme Court grants interim bail to Ashish Mishra for 8 weeks in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

A Bench led by Justice Surya Kant -- which had on January 19 reserved its order on the bail plea of Ashish Mishra -- asks Ashish Mishra to leave Uttar Pradesh within a week of his release

Supreme Court grants interim bail to Ashish Mishra for 8 weeks in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

Photo for representation



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, January 25

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim bail for eight weeks to Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, who is accused of killing farmers by running them over with his car in Lakhimpur Kheri during the 2021 farmers’ protest.

A Bench led by Justice Surya Kant -- which had on January 19 reserved its order on the bail plea of Ashish Mishra -- asked Ashish Mishra to leave Uttar Pradesh within a week of his release.

The Bench said he could not stay in UP or NCT of Delhi and would inform the trial court about his location and had to mark his attendance in the police station of the jurisdiction of his location.

Any attempt by Mishra or his family to influence witnesses would lead to cancellation of bail, the top court said.

It said if it's found that he was trying to delay the trial, it would be a valid ground to cancel his interim bail.

It also granted interim bail to the other four co-accused, using suo motu powers.

Awaiting the trial court's report on the status of witnesses being examined, it posted the matter for March 14. After examining his conduct, the top court will decide on extending his bail.

"It is about balancing the rights of parties. There should not be indefinite incarceration," the Bench had said on January 19, noting that the trial might take five years to conclude.

Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in Lakhimpur Kheri when those against farm laws were holding a demonstration against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit on October 3, 2021. In the subsequent violence, two BJP workers, a driver and a journalist were killed. It was alleged that Ashish was sitting in one of the cars.

A Lakhimpur Kheri court had on December 6 framed charges against Ashish Mishra and 12 others for murder, criminal conspiracy and certain other offences in the case. Virendra Shukla, the 14th accused – who is out on bail -- has been charged under Section 201 of IPC for causing disappearance of evidence.

On behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government, Additional Advocate General Garima Prashad had opposed Mishra’s bail plea, saying the crime was grave. "It is a grave and heinous crime and granting bail will send a wrong signal to society," she said.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, representing some of the victims, had vehemently opposed the bail plea, saying giving bail to the main accused – who was an influential person -- would send a terrible message to society.

"It's a conspiracy and a well-planned murder. I will show from the charge sheet... He is the son of a powerful man being represented by a powerful lawyer," Dave had submitted.

On behalf of Mishra, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi had countered Dave's arguments. "What is this? Who is powerful? We are appearing every day. Can this be a condition not to grant bail?" he had asked.

Rohatgi had argued that Ashish Mishra had no criminal antecedent and he had been in custody for more than a year and the trial was likely to take seven to eight years. "My client got bail in the first instance. This is not a cock and bull story and there is truth in my story," he had said, adding the complainant was not an eyewitness and the complaint was based on hearsay.

Maintaining that a balance has to be struck between the rights of the victims and those of the accused, the Supreme Court had on December 12 wondered how long Ashish Mishra could be kept in jail.

A sessions judge -- conducting trial in the case – had earlier told the top court that it might take around five years to conclude the trial in the normal course in view of the fact that there were 208 prosecution witnesses, 171 documents and 27 forensic science laboratory reports to be examined.

#ajay mishra #ashish mishra #lakhimpur kheri #supreme court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh resigns from sacrilege probe panel following differences with Bhagwant Mann govt over probe

2
Nation

Now, magistrate's nod not needed for 'living will'

3
Business

US-based firm Hindenburg alleges 'brazen' fraud by Adani; company calls it malicious, baseless

4
Nation

AK Antony's son resigns from all Congress posts following uproar over tweet against BBC documentary

5
Nation

BharOS mobile operating system tested

6
Punjab

Centre's new directives on coal to increase power cost by 20% in Punjab

7
Nation

Supreme Court grants interim bail to Ashish Mishra for 8 weeks in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

8
Delhi

BBC documentary screening at Jamia: 70 students protesting detention of four activists detained, says SFI

9
Sports

360 in 3-match ODI series, Shubman Gill equals Babar Azam's record

10
Punjab

RPG attack on Punjab Police Intelligence HQ: NIA arrests main shooter Deepak Ranga

Don't Miss

View All
For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand
Punjab

For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand

360 in 3-match ODI series, Shubman Gill equals Babar’s record
Sports

360 in 3-match ODI series, Shubman Gill equals Babar Azam's record

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta; welcome sign: DFO
Himachal

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta Sahib; welcome sign: DFO

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’
Trending

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut
Himachal

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas
Haryana

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab
Punjab

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab

Top News

Mulayam Singh Yadav, SM Krishna, Zakir Hussain, Kumara Mangalam Birla get Padma awards; see full list

Mulayam Singh Yadav, SM Krishna, Zakir Hussain get Padma Vibhushan; see full list of awardees

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (posthumous), actor Raveena Tandon among...

ORS pioneer, snake catchers among 26 unsung heroes featuring in list of Padma awardees this year; see full list

Unsung heroes: ORS pioneer, snake catchers among 26 honoured with Padma awards; see all names

Dilip Mahalanabis selected for Padma Vibhushan; 25 Padma Shr...

Padma Shri Award for Punjabi scholar Dr Rattan Singh Jaggi

Padma Shri Award for Punjabi scholar Dr Rattan Singh Jaggi

Dr Jaggi has authored many books on Guru Nanak Bani

Constitution makers’ vision has been guiding our Republic: President Murmu

Most sectors of Indian economy have shaken off pandemic effects: President Murmu

'Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative has evoked great response amo...

Delhi Police detains 4 students as SFI announces screening of BBC’s documentary on Jamia campus

BBC documentary screening at Jamia: 70 students protesting detention of four activists detained, says SFI

Univ admn said no permission has been sought for the screeni...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC House dissolved, Rishi appointed administrator

Amritsar MC House dissolved, Sandeep Rishi appointed administrator

Gurjeet Singh Aujla protests outside regional passport office in Amritsar

Traffic police need encroachment-free roads, personnel to regulate flow of traffic

4-day police custody for drug peddler

Illegal parking irks commuters in Amritsar

Will make Punjab drug-free: Gajendra Shekhawat

Will make Punjab drug-free: BJP leader Gajendra Shekhawat

NIA arrests Deepak Ranga, main shooter in RPG attack on Punjab Police Intelligence HQ in Mohali

RPG attack on Punjab Police Intelligence HQ: NIA arrests main shooter Deepak Ranga

Bomb scare triggers 5-hour search at District Courts in Chandigarh

Chandigarh courts complex: Many take it for Republic Day mock drill

Multiple entries pose risk to security at District Courts in Chandigarh

Note sends Panchkula cops into a tizzy

Delhi Police detains 4 students as SFI announces screening of BBC’s documentary on Jamia campus

BBC documentary screening at Jamia: 70 students protesting detention of four activists detained, says SFI

Despite Chinese aggression, India's trade with Beijing rose by 50 per cent: Arvind Kejriwal

MCD mayoral poll put off, again

L-G directs DDA to reconstruct 'unsafe' houses

Woman stabbed to death at home in daylight robbery

Woman stabbed to death at home in daylight robbery

ASI dragged by mini truck at naka, dies

Did better as councillor than as mayor: Raja

Ash problem unresolved, residents gherao power plant in Nawanshahr

3 held with drugs, pistol, cartridges

Ludhiana MC takes nearly 4 years to cancel smart vending zone project pact

Ludhiana MC takes nearly 4 years to cancel smart vending zone project pact

Ensure dismantling of old layers before recarpeting: Ludhiana Traders

Fire breaks out in cotton shop in Ludhiana

Five peddlers held with heroin, ganja in Ludhiana

17-year-old boy dies by suicide in Ludhiana

Patiala MC issues challans for violating trade licence rules, sale of plastic

Patiala MC issues challans for violating trade licence rules, sale of plastic

Centre's new directives on coal to increase power cost by 20% in Punjab

Patiala district receives 2.2-mm rainfall

Patiala district administration holds Republic Day rehearsal

Blood donation camp held at Bikram college in Patiala