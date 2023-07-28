New Delhi, July 28
The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to activists Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, noting that they have been in custody for five years.
A Bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sudhanshu Dhulia said Gonsalves and Ferreira shall not leave Maharashtra and surrender their passports to the police.
It also directed the two activists to use one mobile each and let the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the case, know their addresses.
The activists had moved the top court against a Bombay High Court order rejecting their bail pleas.
The case pertains to the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which according to the Pune Police was funded by Maoists.
The inflammatory speeches made there led to violence at the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial in Pune the next day, police had alleged.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court grants bail to activists Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira in Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case
The activists had moved the top court against a Bombay High ...
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid opposition protest over Manipur issue
Soon after the House met at 11 am, the opposition members we...
Refrain from indulging in theatrics, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar tells TMC leader Derek O’Brien
Upper House adjourned for the day
3 shooters of Gopi Dallewalia gang arrested in Moga's Santokh Singh murder case
Preliminary investigation reveals gangster Gopi Dallewalia a...
Professor held on charge of sexually assaulting woman on Delhi-Mumbai flight
The 24-year-old victim and the accused were seated next to e...