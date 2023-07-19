Supreme Court grants regular bail to Teesta Setalvad in post-Godhra riots case, sets aside Gujarat HC order

Satya Prakash
New Delhi, July 19
The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to activist Teesta Setalvad in a case relating to alleged fabrication of evidence to frame “innocent people” in the 2002 post-Godhra riots cases.
A three-judge led by Justice BR Gavai quashed the Gujarat High Court’s July 1 order that required her to immediately surrender in the case.
“If the observations of the learned (Gujarat HC) judge are to be accepted, no application for bail can be accepted unless the accused files an application for quashing the proceedings. To say the least, the findings are totally perverse.
“The fact is that after being released on interim bail, she (Setalvad) was not called for questioning on a single day…We do not find that a custodial investigation would be necessary. Insofar as apprehensions of influencing witnesses, this can be taken care of by directing her to not influence any witnesses,” said the Bench, which also included Justice AS Bopanna and Justice Dipankar Datta.
The Bench directed that her passport shall remain in the trial court’s custody and she shall not attempt to influence witnesses.
Noting that Setalvad had created false documents, fabricated records and evidence to frame innocent people in connection with Gujarat riots, the high court had on July 1 rejected her bail plea and asked her to immediately surrender.
In a late night hearing, the top court had protected Setalvad from arrest and stayed the Gujarat High Court order rejecting her regular bail plea and asking her to surrender immediately.
