 Adani-Hindenburg row: Supreme Court gives SEBI time till August 14 to complete probe : The Tribune India

Adani-Hindenburg row: Supreme Court gives SEBI time till August 14 to complete probe

The court’s comments come after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submits that the market regulator will need six months to complete the probe

Adani-Hindenburg row: Supreme Court gives SEBI time till August 14 to complete probe

Photo for representation



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, May 17

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted three additional months to SEBI to complete the probe into allegations of stock price manipulation by the Adani Group and any possible lapses in regulatory disclosures.

"We initially allowed you two months…Have now granted three more months…Have effectively given five months now. SEBI can share the status of the probe in August, and if there is a genuine issue, we will consider (giving further time)," a Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who represented SEBI.

The court’s comments came after Mehta submitted that the market regulator would need six months to complete the probe.

On behalf of the petitioners, advocate Prashant Bhushan alleged that SEBI has been probing the Adani group for several years.

Citing a reply given in Parliament in 2021, Bhushan said it indicated that the Adani group was probed. He said SEBI must put on record the status of investigation as he opposed extension of time sought by the market regulator, terming it an attempt to shield the Adani group.

The Solicitor General countered Bhushan’s submissions, saying, "SEBI has the wherewithal and they are dealing with it. You pick up something in 2016 and then connect it with the Hindenburg Report... 2016 is something totally different and distinct. They (petitioners) want whatever investigation carried against the company has to be placed and that is not the remit.”

Mehta said, “The minister had stated that SEBI is probing some companies with compliance regulation. This probe had commenced in 2020 and the minister's statement is not for the probe originating in 2016. SEBI has stated that the current status is submitted to the expert committee. SEBI has already approached 11 overseas regulators,” Mehta said.

In its order, the Bench recorded that the expert committee led by Justice AM Sapre (retd) has submitted a report within the stipulated time of two months.

“In order to enable the court and counsel to analyse the report of the committee, the proceedings shall be listed after the summer recess. The expert committee is requested to assist the court and the committee to hold further deliberations and take up any further aspect or suggestion for the proceedings,” the Bench noted.

Directing copies of the expert committee report to be made available to the parties and their advocates to enable them to take necessary action, the Bench posted the matter for July 11.

In its March 2 order, the Bench had asked SEBI to expeditiously conclude the investigation within two months and file a status report.

However, in an application filed before the expiry of the two-month period on May 2, SEBI submitted last month that for ascertaining possible violations related to “misrepresentation of financials, circumvention of regulations and/or fraudulent nature of transactions”, it would take six more months to complete the exercise.

A six-member expert committee headed by former Supreme Court judge AM Sapre set up by the top court to investigate possible regulatory failures in dealing with alleged contravention of laws pertaining to the securities market in relation to the Adani group or other companies in the wake of the Hindenburg Research report has already submitted its report in a sealed cover.

Advocate Vishal Tiwari -- one of the PIL petitioners -- opposed SEBI’s plea for extension of time, saying it has already got sufficient time to inspect, examine, collect and seize relevant documents.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab govt all set to move Supreme Court against Centre's 'failure' to release rural development fund of Rs 4,000 crore

2
Nation

'If you have both decided to enter the gutter…': Delhi High Court on Ashneer Grover, BharatPe dispute

3
Punjab

Punjab ex-MLA Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon held for disproportionate assets

4
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former Faridkot Congress MLA Kushaldeep Dhillon in disproportionate assets

5
Haryana

8-year-old boy killed after being kidnapped in Haryana’s Sonepat, letter demanding Rs 6-lakh ransom surfaces

6
Nation EXPLAINER

When the world’s second richest man Elon Musk likes his ‘butter chicken’

7
Nation

Karnataka CM race: No question of resigning, says Congress chief D K Shivakumar before meeting Kharge

8
Haryana

Arrested IAS officer sent to four-day police custody in Faridabad

9
J & K

2 ultras held 33 years after Mirwaiz Farooq's killing

10
Haryana

NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana to unearth terrorist-drug smuggler-gangster nexus

Don't Miss

View All
Gatka included in National Games
Chandigarh

Gatka included in National Games

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24
Chandigarh

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18
Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20
Amritsar

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Chandigarh’s Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight
Features

Chandigarh's Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy
Features

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy

Search for Guru Gobind’s crest plume
Comment

Search for Guru Gobind Singh's crest plume

Top News

Karnataka CM decision: Siddaramaiah meets Rahul Gandhi

Siddaramaiah likely to be Karnataka CM, say sources

TV reports quote sources while putting Siddaramaiah as front...

Karnataka CM decision: Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar meet Rahul Gandhi

Karnataka CM decision: Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar meet Rahul Gandhi

Siddaramaiah is considered the front-runner among the two

NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana to unearth terror-narcotics smugglers-gangsters nexus

NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana to unearth terrorist-drug smuggler-gangster nexus

The NIA is conducting searches in 12 districts of Punjab

Supreme Court grants SEBI time till August 14 to complete probe against Adani group

Adani-Hindenburg row: Supreme Court gives SEBI time till August 14 to complete probe

The court’s comments come after Solicitor General Tushar Meh...

Air India's Delhi-Sydney flight passengers suffer 'minor sprain' due to turbulence

Air India's Delhi-Sydney flight passengers suffer 'minor sprain' due to turbulence

The official at the DGCA say no hospitalisation was required


Cities

View All

BSF seizes over 15kg drugs dropped by drone in Amritsar sector

BSF seizes 15 kg drugs dropped by drone in Amritsar sector

3 decades on, gharial spotted in Pakistan’s Punjab waters

43-day coal reserve: Minister allays power shortage fears this summer

Casteism a reality among diaspora, says Ujjal Dosanjh

BJP SC Morcha leader Balwinder Gill’s murder case cracked; accused arrested

Tablets for councillors as Chandigarh MC House looks to go paperless

Tablets for councillors as Chandigarh MC House looks to go paperless

Carmel Convent School tragedy: Panel suggested Rs 1 cr relief for deceased girl’s kin, says RTI

Chandigarh: Panjab University revises exam schedule

3 girls flee Children’s Home in Chandigarh, one recovered

Mohali's broken stretches: Years on, Sector 76/77 road awaits repairs

Fire breaks out at JJ cluster in Delhi’s Shastri Park

Fire breaks out at JJ cluster in Delhi’s Shastri Park

Fewest power cuts in Delhi, Punjab, claims CM Arvind Kejriwal; BJP calls it a lie

DMRC employee kills daughter, wife before hanging himself

Youth beaten up on suspicion of theft, dies

Room bugged, says Delhi vigilance officer

Industrialists upset at hiked power charges, to meet CM

Industrialists upset at hiked power charges, to meet CM

After harsh winter, protesting Latifpura oustees brave sweltering summer

Jalandhar residents want liquor vend on 66 Feet Road shut

Punjab Cabinet meeting in Jalandhar a waste of money, says Manoranjan Kalia

Punjab Cabinet meeting venue changed to PAP complex, Jalandhar

Work begins to construct four bridges over Sidhwan Canal

Work begins to construct four bridges over Sidhwan Canal

Days after garbage fire incident, Ludhiana MC removes accumulated waste

Fire at dumpsite on Tajpur Road

V-Trade app scam: Two brothers acquired properties, luxury cars in Ludhiana

Trading app racket busted, 3 arrested in Ludhiana

Punjab: Man caught for entering gurdwara in Rajpura wearing shoes, handed over to police

Punjab: Man caught for entering gurdwara in Rajpura wearing shoes, handed over to police

CM inaugurates new bus stand in Patiala

Minister hands over job letters to 193 recruits in Patiala

Project conceived, started during my tenure, says Capt Amarinder Singh

Paddy sowing: Water level down, Punjab govt ups DSR drive