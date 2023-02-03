Supreme Court directs govt to produce original records on blocking BBC documentary on Gujarat riots

PTI

New Delhi, February 3

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Centre to produce original records relating to its decision to block a BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh issued notices to the government and others on pleas filed by veteran journalist N Ram, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan and lawyer ML Sharma.

Sharma had filed a separate petition and it has now been tagged with the similar pleas challenging the government's decision to block the documentary.

The matter is listed for April.

"We are issuing notices. Counter-affidavit be filed within three weeks. Rejoinder within two weeks after that. The respondents will also produce original records before this court on the next date of hearing," the bench said.

At the outset, the bench asked the petitioners why they did not approach the high court in the matter.

Senior advocate CU Singh, appearing for Ram and the others, submitted that the government had invoked the emergency powers under the Information Technology (IT) Rules to block the documentary.

He said he was seeking a direction to the Centre to place on record all the original records.

The Supreme Court said it is also a fact that people had been accessing the documentary.

It had earlier agreed to hear the plea taking note of the submissions of lawyers Sharma and Singh seeking urgent listing of the petitions against the government's ban on the two-episode BBC series using its emergency powers.

One of the petitioners has also alleged that the ban on the documentary 'India: The Modi Question' was "mala fide, arbitrary and unconstitutional".

Ram and others, in their pleas, have sought a direction to restrain the government from curbing their right to "receive and disseminate information" on the documentary.