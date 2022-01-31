Supreme Court Judge bats for airing of hearings

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 30

Maintaining that judges should be judged not only by the number of cases decided but also by their courtroom conduct, Supreme Court Judge DY Chandrachud has favoured public viewership of judicial proceedings, saying it would provide legitimacy to the judiciary.

“Not only is it imperative that justice is done, but it should also seem to be done. Justice seems to be done only when judicial proceedings are opened for public viewership. This not only provides legitimacy to the judicial institution but also furthers the democratic principle of accountability,” Justice Chandrachud said at a virtual function to release “My Journey with Law and Justice”, a book by Prof Balram K Gupta.

“Though legal journalism is on the rise and reporting of judicial proceedings has gained traction, it has its own limitations. Unless judicial proceedings are open for public viewership, it would not be possible for the public to understand the nature of work undertaken by courts. Streaming of judicial proceedings is also a mode of education for law students, the young and the old of the Bar,” Justice Chandrachud noted.

Almost three years after the Supreme Court agreed to live streaming of its proceedings, its e-committee led by Justice Chandrachud had in June last year come up with draft guidelines containing a regulatory framework for the purpose.

The draft rules envisaged installation of cameras in the courtroom covering at least five angles, one towards the Bench, the second and third towards the advocates engaged in the concerned matter, the fourth towards the accused (where applicable) and the fifth towards the deponent/witness, as required.

