Supreme Court junks plea for no offline board exams

New Delhi, February 23
The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking cancellation of offline examinations for Classes 10 and 12 conducted by various boards saying such petitions give “false hopes to students”.
A Bench led by Justice AM Khanwilkar said the petition was “ill-advised” and “premature” as the authorities were yet to take decisions regarding the exams. “If the decisions are not in accordance with rules, it will be open to aggrieved persons to challenge it,” the court said.
Noting that such petition will mislead students, the Bench said, “For the last three days we have been seeing news items everywhere. What kind of petitions are filed and publicity is being given… This has to stop.” Advocate Prashant Padmanabhan said the top court had last year passed orders regarding alternative assessment. “What happened in the past cannot be the basis for the present relief,” said the Bench. —
