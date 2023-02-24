Supreme Court launches 'neutral citations' of judgments

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 23

The Supreme Court has launched “neutral citations” of judgments to ensure a uniform pattern of citing its decisions, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud announced on Thursday.

Earlier, the top court said steps had been taken for the introduction and implementation of a uniform, reliable and secure methodology for identifying and citing decisions in the apex court, namely the neutral citations system, to ensure a uniform pattern of citing all decisions of the top court. As soon as a Bench led by the CJI assembled to hear urgent mentioning of matters for listing, the CJI announced that all judgments of the top court would have neutral citations.

“We have launched neutral citations. All judgments of this court will have neutral citations,” the CJI said, adding that around 30,000 verdicts of the apex court would have neutral citations.

He said hopefully the HCs would also follow suit. He said the top court was using machine learning tools, which would translate its verdicts to Indian languages.