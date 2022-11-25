Supreme Court launches portal for filing RTI applications

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday launched a portal for filing of Right to Information applications to help people access information. Such applications were earlier filed only through post. TNS

AIIMS services down post cyberattack

new delhi: The government on Thursday said various law enforcement agencies were investigating the cyberattack incident on AIIMS, New Delhi, and supporting the institution to restore the digital patient care services. TNS

PM hails Ahom military General

new delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed Assamese military general Lachit Barphukan who foiled several Mughal attempts to invade Assam and beyond. He will also address the closing ceremony of the year long celebrations of 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Barphukan here on Friday.