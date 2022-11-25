Supreme Court launches portal for filing RTI applications

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday launched a portal for filing of Right to Information applications to help people access information. Such applications were earlier filed only through post. TNS
AIIMS services down post cyberattack
new delhi: The government on Thursday said various law enforcement agencies were investigating the cyberattack incident on AIIMS, New Delhi, and supporting the institution to restore the digital patient care services. TNS
PM hails Ahom military General
new delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed Assamese military general Lachit Barphukan who foiled several Mughal attempts to invade Assam and beyond. He will also address the closing ceremony of the year long celebrations of 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Barphukan here on Friday.
Supreme Court questions 'lightning speed' with which Centre appointed Arun Goel as EC
AG defends appointment mechanism, says wrong to suggest any ...
Shahi Imam bans entry of girls into Jama Masjid
Rescinds order after backlash & request from Delhi L-G Saxen...