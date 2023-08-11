Supreme Court launches website for e-passes to enter premises

PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday launched ‘SuSwagatam’ portal to enable litigants, lawyers, interns and others to register themselves online and request for issuance of e-passes to enter its main premises. TNS

A first, Army Chief to review parade at UK military college

New Delhi: The Guard of Honour in London marked the start of Army Chief General Manoj Pande’s visit to the UK on Thursday. He has been given the privilege of being the first Indian to be a “Sovereign’s representative” at the parade at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst on Friday. TNS

Malabar drill begins today, fewer warships this time

New Delhi: The Malabar series of naval exercises involving India, Japan, the US and Australia will get underway off the eastern coast of Australia on Friday. This time, the number of warships will be fewer than the earlier editions. TNS

HC to hear daily pleas against A Raja’s acquittal

New Delhi: The Delhi HC will start hearing on a daily basis from August 28 the appeals by the CBI and ED against the acquittal of former Telecom Minister A Raja and others in the 2G case. PTI

ED probes Karat-Singham email exchanges

New Delhi: A dump of email exchanges between US billionaire Neville Roy Singham and CPM’s Prakash Karat are under ED lens as part of its laundering probe against news portal NewsClick.

