Supreme Court launches website for e-passes to enter premises

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday launched ‘SuSwagatam’ portal to enable litigants, lawyers, interns and others to register themselves online and request for issuance of e-passes to enter its main premises. TNS
A first, Army Chief to review parade at UK military college
New Delhi: The Guard of Honour in London marked the start of Army Chief General Manoj Pande’s visit to the UK on Thursday. He has been given the privilege of being the first Indian to be a “Sovereign’s representative” at the parade at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst on Friday. TNS
Malabar drill begins today, fewer warships this time
New Delhi: The Malabar series of naval exercises involving India, Japan, the US and Australia will get underway off the eastern coast of Australia on Friday. This time, the number of warships will be fewer than the earlier editions. TNS
HC to hear daily pleas against A Raja’s acquittal
New Delhi: The Delhi HC will start hearing on a daily basis from August 28 the appeals by the CBI and ED against the acquittal of former Telecom Minister A Raja and others in the 2G case. PTI
ED probes Karat-Singham email exchanges
New Delhi: A dump of email exchanges between US billionaire Neville Roy Singham and CPM’s Prakash Karat are under ED lens as part of its laundering probe against news portal NewsClick.
29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides
All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday
5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held
The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...