Supreme Court live-streams CJI Ramana’s court’s proceedings on his last day in office

New Delhi, August 26
Almost four years after the Supreme Court agreed to live streaming of its proceedings, the Supreme Court on Friday live-streamed proceedings of a Bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on his last day in office.
“Please take notice that on the eve of laying down the office of the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, the proceedings of the Hon’ble Chief Justice’s court, ie, Ceremonial Bench on August 26, 10.30 am onwards will be live-streamed through the NIC webcast portal,” the top court announced on its website.
The Supreme Court’s e-Committee has been working on creating its own platform which can also be used by high courts – six of which were already live streaming their proceedings -- and will address privacy and security concerns as well.
The e-Committee led by Justice DY Chandrachud had been working overtime to make it possible to launch an exclusive platform for live-streaming court proceedings before CJI Ramana’s retirement.
Gujarat, Orissa, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Patna, and Madhya Pradesh high courts are already live streaming their proceedings on their YouTube channels.
“The right of access to justice, guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution encompasses the right to access live court proceedings. To imbue greater transparency, inclusivity and foster access to justice, the e-Committee has undertaken the project of live streaming of court proceedings on priority,” the top court had said last year.
However, the draft rules released by the top court had made it clear that matrimonial matters, including transfer petitions arising thereunder, cases concerning sexual offences, including proceedings instituted under Section 376 (rape) of Indian Penal Code, cases concerning gender-based violence against women among others will be excluded from live-streaming.
