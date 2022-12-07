Supreme Court mobile app 2.0 launched, law officers can view court proceedings real time

New Delhi, December 7
The Supreme Court on Wednesday launched android version 2.0 of its mobile application, which will give access to law officers and nodal officers of various union ministries to watch court proceedings in real time.
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said the mobile application could be downloaded from Google Play store while the iOS version would be available in a week.
"Android version 2.0 is available while iOS will be available in a week. Besides to lawyers and advocates on-record, the application will give exclusive real-time access to all law officers and nodal officers of various ministries of the Central government. They can watch the court proceedings by logging in through this application,” the CJI said.
He made the announcement before the start of the day's work.
"The law officers and nodal officers of the union ministries can watch in real time the status of their case filed, order, judgements and pendency of their cases", CJI Chandrachud said.
The mobile application, which was earlier in existence, granted access to lawyers and advocate on-records to watch court proceedings .It also showed the status of the cases, orders and judgements.
