Supreme Court notice to Centre, Tamil Nadu on Nalini's plea seeking premature release in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

PTI

New Delhi, September 26

The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government on a plea filed by Nalini Sriharan, serving life sentence in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, seeking premature release.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and BV Nagarathna issued notices to the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government and sought their replies on the plea.

The top court also issued notices on the plea filed by RP Ravichandran, who is also a convict in the case.

Nalini has challenged the June 17 order of the Madras High Court, which rejected her plea for early release, and cited the apex court judgement ordering the release of co-convict AG Perarivalan.

The high court had on June 17 rejected the petitions of Sriharan and Ravichandran, both convicted in former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, to order their release without even the consent of the state's governor.