Supreme Court stays demolition drive near Krishna Janmabhoomi in UP’s Mathura for 10 days

PTI

New Delhi, August 16

The Supreme Court on Wednesday halted for 10 days the demolition drive being carried out by railway authorities to clear alleged illegal constructions near the Krishna Janmabhoomi in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose, Sanjay Kumar and SVN Bhatti issued notice to the Centre and others in the matter.

“Let there be status quo as regards the subject premises for a period of 10 days. List after one week,” the bench said.

The lawyer, appearing for the petitioner Yakub Shah, told the bench that 100 houses have been bulldozed.

“There are 70-80 houses left. Whole thing will become infructuous. They conducted the exercise on a day when Uttar Pradesh courts were closed,” he said.

The matter pertains to demolition of settlements near the Krishna Janmabhoomi.

Earlier on August 14, the top court granted those affected by the railways’ demolition drive to move the Allahabad High Court to challenge the move.

“This matter pertains to demolition of settlements near the Krishna Janmabhoomi in UP. They have been there since the 1800s...There was an injunction suit pending against the notice for demolition. Unfortunately, the high court is closed,” a lawyer had said.

“We will give you liberty to move the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court. Please approach the high court,” the CJI-led bench had said on Monday.

#Supreme Court