Supreme Court questions govt over OROP implementation

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 16

The Supreme Court on Wednesday posed several probing questions to the Centre over the One Rank, One Pension (OROP) policy and Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) scheme in the armed forces and sought to know how it has been implemented.

“The problem is your hyperbole on the OROP policy presented a much rosier picture than what is actually given to the pensioners,” a Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud said while hearing a petition by the Indian Ex-servicemen Movement (IESM).

“How have you implemented OROP?...what happens after that...give us some examples of how people have benefitted,” it asked Additional Solicitor General N Venkataraman. On Tuesday, it wondered if after agreeing in principle to OROP the Centre has gone back on its decision to automatically pass on any future enhancements in pension to existing pensioners. —