Supreme Court refuses to entertain PIL against release of 'The Kerala Story'

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, May 2

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a petition seeking a stay on the scheduled release of ‘The Kerala Story’ – a film based on radicalisation and religious conversion -- on Friday.

"This movie is the worst kind of hate speech. It’s completely an audio-visual propaganda", advocate Nizam Pasha said while mentioning the petition before a Bench of Justice KM Joseph and Justice BV Nagarathna – which has been hearing petitions against hate speech -- for urgent listing.

“There are varieties of hate speeches. This film has got certification and has been cleared by the board (Central Board of Film Certification). It's not like a person getting on the podium and starts giving uncontrolled speech. If you want to challenge the release of the movie, you should challenge the certification and through an appropriate forum,” the Bench told Pasha.

Persisting with his request, Pasha said, “If My Lords, see the transcript… It will be released this week.”

"Lordships may just look at the transcript during the (lunch) recess…Trailer already has 16 million views. By tomorrow we will file a substantial petition," senior counsel Kapil Sibal submitted.

“We can mention it tomorrow… By the time it’s listed, the movie will be released,” Sibal said, adding he would do whatever was necessary.

"You cannot come directly here, always… This can't be the mode of getting relief. An IA (interim application) in another case," the Bench said, indicating that the petition should have been mentioned before the Chief Justice of India first.

As Pasha said there was no time left as the movie was scheduled for Friday release, the Bench said, “This is not a ground. Otherwise, everyone will start coming to the Supreme Court.”