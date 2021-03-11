Supreme Court refuses to postpone NEET-PG-22 examination, says would affect patient care

PTI

New Delhi, May 13

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to postpone the NEET-PG-22 examination on a plea by doctors, saying the delay would cause unavailability of doctors and seriously affect patient care.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said postponement of the examination would create “chaos and uncertainty” and would affect a large section of students who have registered for the examination.

“There are two categories of students - one which is seeking postponement and the larger category of over 2.06 lakh candidates - who would be affected by the postponement after having prepared for the examination,” the bench said.

It noted that the government is trying to bring back the schedule of examination on time as it was affected due to the pandemic.

“As the country gets back on the rails following the pandemic, the time schedule laid down by the court must be adhered to," it said.

On May 10, the top court had agreed to hear the plea by doctors seeking postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022, which is scheduled to be held on May 21 on the grounds that it would clash with the ongoing counselling for NEET-PG 2021.