Supreme Court refuses to postpone NEET

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 27

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain petitions seeking postponement of the NEET-PG 2023 scheduled for March 5.

A Bench led by Justice SR Bhat was dealing with two petitions seeking postponement of the postgraduate medical entrance test on the ground that the petitioners didn’t get adequate time to prepare for it and that the counselling had to be conducted after August 11 since the cut-off date for internship had been extended to that date.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati told the Bench on behalf of the National Board of Examinations (NBE) that admit cards for the examination had been issued on Monday as per schedule.