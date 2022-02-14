Supreme Court refuses to stay Madras High Court order for CBI probe into Lavanya suicide case

New Delhi, February 14
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the Madras High Court’s order for a CBI probe into Lavanya suicide case.
The top court said the CBI probe would go on.
It asked the Tamil Nadu government not to make it a prestige issue and hand over all papers to the CBI.
The agency also needs to probe the allegations of forced conversion.
The top court issued a notice on the Tamil Nadu DGP's petition challenging the High Court order for a CBI probe.
