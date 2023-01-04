Supreme Court refuses to transfer pending criminal cases against Azam Khan outside Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi, January 4
The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to transfer criminal cases against Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, pending in a Rampur special court, outside Uttar Pradesh on grounds of alleged "persecution".
A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice SA Nazeer and Justice PS Narasimha said it needed more cogent reasons for transferring the ongoing criminal cases against Khan.
"I will not get justice in the state. I am being persecuted... It is not a judge... It is the state. Everywhere, the situation will be the same inside the state," senior advocate Kalip Sibal, appearing for Khan, said.
"When we transfer (a case), we need far more cogent reasons for the transfer. Sorry. We are giving you the liberty to approach the Allahabad High Court," the bench said.
The Samajwadi Party leader had sought transfer of several ongoing criminal cases against him in a special trial court in Rampur outside Uttar Pradesh.
Khan was recently convicted in a criminal case relating to hate speech and disqualified as a lawmaker in the state assembly.
