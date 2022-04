Supreme Court rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik

PTI

New Delhi, April 22

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to grant bail to Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik in a case of money laundering, saying the probe is at a nascent stage.

A Bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said it would not interfere with the Bombay High Court order of March 15, but Malik could avail the remedy available under the law before the trial court.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Malik, said they arrested him in 2022 for something that happened in 1999.

He said there was no case under the Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) made out as there was no predicate offence. —