Supreme Court reserves verdict on plea seeking OROP

New Delhi, February 23
The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on a petition seeking implementation of One Rank One Pension (OROP) policy in the defence forces.
A Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud reserved the judgment after hearing petitioner Indian Ex-servicemen Movement (IESM) and the Centre.
The Union Government maintained that both “same rank” and “same length of service” were necessary conditions for availing of OROP benefits.
Last week, the Bench had posed several probing questions to the Union Government over the One Rank One Pension policy and Modified Assured Career Progression scheme and sought to know how it has been implemented. —
