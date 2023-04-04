Supreme Court revises rules for selecting law clerks

New Delhi, April 3
The Supreme Court has revised its guidelines for engaging law clerks-cum-research associates on short-term contractual assignments and enhanced their remuneration to Rs 80,000 a month.
Will get Rs 80,000
- Law clerks will be engaged purely on a short-term contractual assignment
- Their remuneration has been enhanced to Rs 80,000 a month
According to the revised guidelines, they will be engaged purely on a short-term contractual assignment commencing from the re-opening of the court after the summer vacation and concluding by the end of the following year’s summer vacation.
The term can be extended for the succeeding year subject to the satisfaction and approval of the judge with whom the law clerk will be attached or the senior-most judge of the Committee of Judges on Law Clerks and the remuneration for the enhanced period of contract will be Rs 90,000 a month.
Earlier, they used to get Rs 65,000 a month.
Supreme Court judges will be entitled to engage four law clerks, of which two will mandatorily be through the selection process of the Registry. However, subject to their workload, they can engage five law clerks.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Seven killed, over dozen injured as avalanche hits Sikkim's Nathu La area
Six vehicles along with 20-30 tourists impacted by snow slid...
US CDC flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness; Tamil Nadu Drugs Control says no contamination
This is the third such incident where an Indian pharmaceutic...
India rejects attempts by China to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh, says 'invented names' won't change reality
In April 21, 2017, China renames 6 locations in Arunachal; D...
Punjab police ASI kills wife, son in Gurdaspur’s Bhumli; kidnaps teenage girl
Singh even shot his pet dog and fled