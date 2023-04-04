Supreme Court revises rules for selecting law clerks

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 3

The Supreme Court has revised its guidelines for engaging law clerks-cum-research associates on short-term contractual assignments and enhanced their remuneration to Rs 80,000 a month.

According to the revised guidelines, they will be engaged purely on a short-term contractual assignment commencing from the re-opening of the court after the summer vacation and concluding by the end of the following year’s summer vacation.

The term can be extended for the succeeding year subject to the satisfaction and approval of the judge with whom the law clerk will be attached or the senior-most judge of the Committee of Judges on Law Clerks and the remuneration for the enhanced period of contract will be Rs 90,000 a month.

Earlier, they used to get Rs 65,000 a month.

Supreme Court judges will be entitled to engage four law clerks, of which two will mandatorily be through the selection process of the Registry. However, subject to their workload, they can engage five law clerks.

