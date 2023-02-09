Supreme Court sets aside Rs 2 crore relief for bad haircut

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 8

The Supreme Court has set aside a National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) order awarding Rs 2 crore as compensation to a model for a bad haircut that resulted in pain and loss of income.

Extremely excessive In the absence of any material...it will be difficult to quantify...the compensation...However, Rs 2 crore will be extremely excessive and disproportionate. SC Bench

While refusing to interfere with the NCDRC’s finding regarding “deficiency in service” by the salon at ITC Maurya here, a Bench of Justice Aniruddha Bose and Vikram Nath sent the matter back to the commission to take a fresh decision on quantum of compensation after giving an opportunity to complainant Aashna Roy to lead evidence with respect to her claim for compensation.

The verdict came on an appeal filed by ITC Ltd against the September 2021 NCDRC order on Roy’s complaint.

“From a perusal of the impugned order of the NCDRC, we do not find reference to or discussion on any material evidence to quantify the compensation,” the top court said on Tuesday.