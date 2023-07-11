Supreme Court stays arrest of Kerala scribe denied bail by High Court

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, July 10

The SC on Monday put a stay on the arrest of Shajan Skariah, the founding editor of popular Malayalam YouTube news channel “Marunadan Malayalee”, who was on the run for several days after a lower court and the Kerala High Court turned down his anticipatory bail plea.

“Pending further orders, there shall be a stay on the arrest,” ordered the SC Bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha while issuing a notice on the special leave petition filed by Skariah, challenging the Kerala High Court’s rejection of his anticipatory bail plea.

Skariah, who has been a vocal critic of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government, ran into trouble after CPM legislator PV Sreenijin filed a case alleging that the online portal and Skariah made derogatory remarks against him, which come under the SC/ST Act.

Sreenijin is the son-in-law of retired Supreme Court Chief Justice K Balakrishnan. The apex court, while hearing Skariah’s petition, directed that a notice be served on the Kerala Government as it listed the case for next hearing after three weeks. “His (Skariah’s) statements may be defamatory, but these are not offences under the SC/ST Act,” the CJI said.

Soon after the Kerala High Court refused to stay the lower court’s denial of anticipatory bail to Shajan, the Kerala Police conducted raids across his offices and even at the homes of people close to Skariah. The police confiscated 29 computers from his office and asked the staff not to open the facility. The act of the police drew criticism from most political parties and numerous social and cultural personalities. However, the CPM maintained stoic silence in the matter, for which it came under attack from various quarters. — IANS

Vocal critic of govt

