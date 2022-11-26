Supreme Court stays Calcutta High Court’s CBI probe order in job scam

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 25

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Calcutta High Court orders for a CBI probe into filing an application by the West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBCSSC) in a case related to the teachers’ recruitment scam.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud also stayed the summoning of West Bengal Principal Secretary Manish Jain ordered by a single-judge Bench of the high court in connection with the filing of a fresh application by the WBCSSC. The Bench ordered stay on Jain’s summoning after senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi submitted that the Principal Secretary was in the dock before the high court even as the hearing in the top court was on.