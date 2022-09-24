Supreme Court stays probe against BS Yediyurappa in corruption case

New Delhi, September 23
The Supreme Court on Friday stayed proceedings against former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa in an alleged corruption case.
A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli issued notice to the private complainant on a plea challenging the Karnataka High Court order restoring the complaint against Yediyurappa and others.
“There shall be a stay of proceedings so far as the petitioner is concerned,” the Bench said. The Karnataka High Court on September 7 had restored a private complaint against Yediyurappa and his family members. The complainant had accused him of taking bribe for awarding government contracts.
A sessions court had earlier dismissed a plea seeking a probe into the allegations of corruption against Yediyurappa as the then Governor had refused to sanction it.
TJ Abraham, a social activist, had lodged the complaint alleging Yediyurappa and his family members had taken bribe from Ramalingam Construction Company and other shell companies in return for awarding Bangalore Development Authority contracts.
