Supreme Court hands over Gyanvapi dispute to Varanasi District Judge

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, May 20

The Supreme Court has handed over the trial of the suit for permission to worship Hindu deities inside the Gyanvaapi Complex to the Varanasi District Judge, who, the top court said, is "slightly more experienced and seasoned". The Varanasi District Judge will decide if the suit filed by the Hindu side is maintainable. The top court refused to interfere with the Gyanvapi survey.

Till then, the interim order passed by the top court for protection of area where a court-mandated survey panel found a shivling and allowing free access to Muslims to offer namaz in the mosque should continue, a three-judge Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud said.

The other two judges on the Bench are Justice Surya Kant and Justice PS Narasimha.

Currently, the case is being handled by Varanasi Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar.

After a court-mandated videography of the Gyanvapi complex discovered a ‘Shivling’ on its premises, Diwakar had on Monday ordered the place to be sealed. He had ordered the Varanasi District Magistrate to seal the area where the 'Shivling' was found to ensure that no one entered the premises. It had ordered the District Magistrate, Police Commissioner and the Central Reserve Police Force to ensure that the sealed area remained safe and secure.

The Supreme Court had on Tuesday ordered protection of the area where a ‘Shivling’ was reported to have been found at the Gyanvapi Shringar Gauri Complex in Varanasi and clarified that there shall be no restriction on Muslims offering namaz or other religious observances there.

The top court had made it clear that the trial judge’s order that only 20 people will offer namaz at the disputed complex will not operate now.

The order had come on a petition filed by ‘Committee of Management of Anjuman Intezamia Masajid’ challenging the Allahabad High Court’s order permitting a local court-appointed commissioner to inspect, conduct survey and video-graph the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex.