Supreme Court to hear batch of petitions pertaining to criminalisation of marital rape on May 9

New Delhi, March 22
The Supreme Court on Wednesday fixed May 9 for a detailed hearing on a batch of petitions pertaining to criminalisation of marital rape.
Senior advocate Indira Jaising mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud.
She told the bench that the order of arguments and common compilation in the case is ready.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the Centre's reply is ready and has to be vetted.
"List this on May 9," the bench said.
The top court on January 16 had sought a response of the Centre on a batch of petitions pertaining to criminalisation of marital rape.
One of the pleas has been filed in relation to the Delhi High Court's split verdict on the issue.
