 Supreme Court to hear on Tuesday disqualified Lakshadweep MP Md Faizal's plea for reinstatement : The Tribune India

Supreme Court to hear on Tuesday disqualified Lakshadweep MP Md Faizal's plea for reinstatement

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud on Monday agrees to hear Faisal's petition on March 28 after senior advocate AM Singhvi points out that the top court has refused to stay the high court's order

Supreme Court to hear on Tuesday disqualified Lakshadweep MP Md Faizal's plea for reinstatement

Photo for representation. Reuters



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, March 27

The Supreme Court will take up on Tuesday a petition filed by suspended Lakshadweep MP Md Faizal seeking reinstatement of his Lok Sabha membership on the grounds that his conviction and 10-year sentence in an attempt-to-murder case has been stayed by the Kerala High Court.

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud on Monday agreed to hear Faisal's petition on March 28 after senior advocate AM Singhvi pointed out that the top court had refused to stay the high court's order.

"Even though the Supreme Court refuses to stay the High Court order which set aside the conviction, he has still not been reinstated in the house," Singhvi told the Bench.

The Bench ordered that his plea for reinstatement should be tagged with a petition filed by the Union Territory of Lakshadweep challenging the order of the Kerala High Court suspending the conviction and sentence of Faizal which was already listed for hearing on Tuesday.

Faizal's case would work as a precedent for Rahul Gandhi who was disqualified as an MP of the Lok Sabha last week.

Faizal has moved the Supreme Court against the Lok Sabha Secretariat for not withdrawing its notification disqualifying him as an MP following his conviction and 10-year sentence in an attempt to murder case, which was later stayed by the Kerala High Court.

A notification issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on January 13 had declared him disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from January 11, the date on which he was convicted by a sessions court in Kavaratti and sentenced to 10-year imprisonment.

Pointing out that his conviction was stayed by the Kerala High Court on January 25, Faizal submitted that the Lok Sabha Secretariat failed to withdraw the notification despite his conviction having been stayed.

Faizal’s case is being keenly observed as it could work as a precedent in the case of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who was disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP on Friday, a day after a Gujarat court convicted him in a defamation case and sentenced him to two-year imprisonment.

"The petitioner is constrained to invoke the extraordinary jurisdiction of this court under Article 32 of the Constitution, against the unlawful inaction on the part of the respondent, Secretary General of the Lok Sabha Secretariat in not withdrawing the notification dated January 13, 2023, whereby the petitioner was disqualified from his membership of Parliament from the Lakshadweep parliamentary constituency," Faizal submitted.

He contended that the respondent's inaction is in the "teeth of the settled law" that disqualification incurred by a Member of Parliament (MP) under section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, ceases to operate if the conviction is stayed by the appellate court under Section 389 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

"It is pertinent to note that the Election Commission, by taking note of the correct legal position, recalled the by-election press note dated January 18, 2023," he said in his petition.

The Supreme Court had on February 20 refused to stay the Kerala High Court’s verdict. “We are not inclined to stay the High Court’s order. That would be heard,” a Bench of Justice KM Joseph and Justice BV Nagarathna had said.

The top court had, however, issued notice on a petition filed by Union Territory of Lakshadweep challenging the order of the Kerala High Court suspending the conviction and sentence of Faizal. Apart from the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, the prosecuting agency and the original complainant in the case have also approached the top court.

Faizal’s disqualification had happened in view of the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Lily Thomas case that paved the way for immediate disqualification of convicted lawmakers as it struck down Section 8(4) of the Representation of People Act.

The petitions challenging the Kerala High Court’s order to stay Faizal’s conviction would be taken up on March 28.

The stay was required to avoid a costly re-election and also considering the fact that the candidate so elected would only have a term of 15 months, the high court had said, terming the case as “rare” and involving “an exceptional situation warranting suspension of conviction”.

The High Court had rejected the Centre’s contention that disqualification would take effect immediately on conviction and that Parliament membership cannot be revived even if the court issued a stay.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritpal Singh backdated formation of 'Warris Panj-Aab De', sounding similar to Deep Sidhu's outfit, to encash on his popularity: Documents

2
Punjab

Police, intel agencies divided over pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal’s whereabouts

3
World

Air India and Nepal Airlines aircraft almost collided mid-air; 3 air traffic controllers suspended

4
Diaspora

2 men shot at in gurdwara in US state of California

5
Jalandhar

Former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Jagbir Brar joins Aam Aadmi Party; may boost party's prospects in Jalandhar LS bypoll

6
Punjab

Amritpal’s associate Varinder Singh Fauji arrested, sent to Dibrugarh

7
Punjab

Amritpal Singh case: 197 released so far, 7 detained under NSA, says Punjab Police

8
Chandigarh

Shot in arm for PGI faculty, rotatory headship on cards in Chandigarh

9
Chandigarh

ATM card swapped, man loses Rs 1.44 lakh in Chandigarh

10
Punjab

In big relief to Punjab farmers, CM Bhagwant Mann announces 25 per cent enhancement in compensation for crop loss

Don't Miss

View All
Fly from Hisar to eight destinations by Sept
Haryana

Fly from Hisar to eight destinations by September

PM praises parents of youngest organ donor
Amritsar

PM praises parents of youngest organ donor

STUDY VISA FRAUD
Punjab

How study visa fraud shattered their Canadian dream

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study
Science Technology

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame
Nation

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame

G20 ends in city, encroachments return
Amritsar

G20 ends in Amritsar, encroachments return

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district
Haryana

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna
Chandigarh

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna Lake

Top News

Parliament adjourned amid ruckus by Opposition members

Parliament adjourned amid ruckus by Opposition members

As soon as the House meets for the day, Congress members wea...

Congress MPs wear black clothes to Parliament to protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

Congress MPs wear black clothes to Parliament to protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

Opposition members attend a meeting called by Rajya Sabha Le...

Enhanced compensation to be paid after survey to assess crop loss by rain, winds to be done within a week, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Enhanced compensation to be paid after survey to assess crop loss by rain, winds, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Says the amount of compensation has been enhanced by 25 per ...

Supreme Court to hear on Tuesday disqualified Lakshadweep MP Md Faizal's plea for reinstatement

Supreme Court to hear on Tuesday disqualified Lakshadweep MP Md Faizal's plea for reinstatement

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud on Monday agrees to hear F...

Amritpal’s associate Varinder Singh Fauji arrested, sent to Dibrugarh

Amritpal’s associate Varinder Singh Fauji arrested, sent to Dibrugarh

The police have invoked the NSA against him


Cities

View All

Amritpal’s associate Varinder Singh Fauji arrested, sent to Dibrugarh

Amritpal’s associate Varinder Singh Fauji arrested, sent to Dibrugarh

PM praises parents of youngest organ donor

Amritsar: Follow traffic norms or face music

Amritsar: Policeman found ‘stealing’ petrol from PCR bike, video goes viral

Two held with 4-kg heroin in Tarn Taran

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Shot in arm for PGI faculty, rotatory headship on cards in Chandigarh

Shot in arm for PGI faculty, rotatory headship on cards in Chandigarh

Rs 1.65-crore fraud: Parking contractor with BJP links, AAP wants CBI inquiry

ATM card swapped, man loses Rs 1.44 lakh in Chandigarh

Open House: What steps should Mohali administration take to ensure people don’t suffer due to protests?

3 years on, work on mini-secretariat, judicial complex in Panchkula hangs fire

Class 11 student dies after jumping from 3rd floor of building in Delhi

Class 11 student dies after jumping from 3rd floor of building in Delhi

IndiGo begins Dharamsala-Delhi flight

Kapurthala man held by Delhi Police for blackmailing, sexually harassing girls on Instagram

Atishi inaugurates heritage walk at Delhi’s Hauz Khas

DCW takes cognisance of ‘illegal’ training on conversion therapy of LGBTQI+, writes to NMC

6 burglaries in 48 hours have Phagwara residents worried

6 burglaries in 48 hours have Phagwara residents worried

Nakodar killings: Gang running extortion racket from jail, industrialists worried

Latifpura oustees heckle Kartarpur MLA Balkar Singh, demand rehab, compensation

Dharna outside Hoshiarpur SSP’s residence, 12 arrested

Consume traditional foods to get maximum health benefits: Experts

Three of thieves’ gang nabbed

Three of thieves' gang nabbed

Involve experts to oversee execution of major sports projects, govt urged

Couple arrested for duping Merchant Navy officer's wife

14-yr-old raped, neighbour held

Residents continue to suffer as sewer overflows in parts of Sanyas Nagar

Patiala woman grilled, cops not sure if fugitive visited her house

Patiala woman grilled, cops not sure if Amritpal Singh visited her house

Disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP: Congress holds satyagraha

Cash-strapped Punjabi University: Students, teachers to take protest to 11 colleges, 4 satellite campuses

Two booked for cheating