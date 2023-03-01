 Supreme Court to hear plea of Tamil Nadu Govt against HC order permitting RSS to take out march : The Tribune India

Supreme Court to hear plea of Tamil Nadu Govt against HC order permitting RSS to take out march

The march is scheduled to commence from March 5

Supreme Court to hear plea of Tamil Nadu Govt against HC order permitting RSS to take out march

Photo for representational purpose only. Tribune file



PTI

New Delhi, March 1

The Supreme Court Wednesday agreed to hear on March 3 an appeal of the Tamil Nadu Government against the Madras High Court order permitting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to take out a march in the state.

A Bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha took note of the submissions of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the state government, that the plea needed an urgent hearing as the march is scheduled to commence from March 5.

“I am asking for a Friday hearing,” the senior lawyer said.

“We will keep it on Friday,” the bench said.

Rohatgi said the state had refused permission to hold a march on roads in six districts keeping in mind the presence of PFI (Popular Front of India) and the law and order.

The organisation was allowed to hold its function at closed spaces like stadiums in six districts but not a march on streets, he said, adding the single judge bench of the high court had agreed with the state’s decision.

However, a division bench of the high court, on February 10, permitted the RSS to take out its route march in Tamil Nadu on rescheduled dates, and observed that protests are essential for a healthy democracy, the senior lawyer said.

As the march is proposed to begin from March 5, the matter needed consideration before that, he said.

Earlier, the state government had moved the top court against the permission granted to RSS to take out its route march on rescheduled dates.

The state government, in its plea before the top court, said the route march would pose a law and order problem and sought a stay on the high court order.

Setting aside the order passed on November 4, 2022, by a single judge that had imposed conditions on the proposed state-wide route march asking the RSS to hold the march indoors or in enclosed space, the larger division bench court had restored the order dated September 22, 2022, which directed the Tamil Nadu police to consider the RSS’ representation seeking permission to conduct the march and a public meeting, as well, and to grant permission for the same.

Accordingly, it had directed the appellants to approach the state authorities with three different dates of their choice for the purpose of holding the route march/peaceful procession and the state authorities were directed to grant permission to them on one of the chosen dates out of the three.

Also, the RSS was asked to ensure strict discipline and make sure there is no provocation or incitement on their part during the march. The state, on its part, should take adequate safety measures and make traffic arrangements to ensure the procession and the meeting are held peacefully, the high court had said.

Challenging the single judge order, the RSS sought a direction to the authorities to permit their members to conduct the procession wearing their uniform through various routes throughout the state.

The organisation had earlier sought permission for the route march to commemorate the 75th year of Independence, the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna B R Ambedkar and Vijayadasami festival, on October 2, 2022, at various places and to also conduct a public meeting on the same day.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia resigns after SC refuses to entertain his petition

2
Punjab

Amritsar Commissioner of Police among 18 officers shifted by Punjab govt

3
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann thanks Supreme Court for 'historic' decision

4
Nation

Delhi turns into diplomatic hub as G20 foreign ministers start arriving

5
Nation

SC dismisses Manish Sisodia's plea challenging his arrest in alleged 'liquor scam', asks him to approach Delhi High Court

6
Trending

Watch: Video of 2 Gurugram men pilfering flower pots decorated for G20 conference goes viral, FIR registered

7
Punjab

Army personnel injured after being pushed from moving train for resisting snatching bid in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

8
Delhi

'Not me, but you are target', Manish Sisodia writes in resignation letter to Delhi CM Kejriwal

9
Punjab

Governor duty-bound to act on Cabinet advice: SC; Punjab session from March 3

10
Chandigarh

In new Excise Policy, pay less for liquor in Chandigarh; bars to be open till 3 am

Don't Miss

View All
Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record
Nation

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year
Chandigarh

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests
Haryana

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

Covid-19 virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency
Science Technology

Covid virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

Top News

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly raises BBC tax issue with EAM Jaishankar

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly raises BBC tax issue with EAM Jaishankar

Jaishankar told his British counterpart that all entities op...

MHA suspends FCRA licence of think tank Centre for Policy Research

MHA suspends FCRA licence of think tank Centre for Policy Research

Licence suspended over violation of laws, say officials

Kejriwal forwards names of AAP MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj to L-G for appointment to Delhi Cabinet: Sources

Kejriwal forwards names of AAP MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj to L-G for appointment to Delhi Cabinet: Sources

Delhi turns into diplomatic hub as G20 foreign ministers start arriving

Delhi turns into diplomatic hub as G20 foreign ministers start arriving

From Global South perspective, G20 Ministerial could set bal...

In new Excise Policy, pay less for liquor in Chandigarh; bars to be open till 3 am

In new Excise Policy, pay less for liquor in Chandigarh; bars to be open till 3 am

As punishment, vends to shut for three days if rates are not...


Cities

View All

Patients irked over frequent shutting of railway crossing near Civil Hospital in Amritsar

Patients irked over frequent shutting of railway crossing near Civil Hospital in Amritsar

Amritsar MC prepares list of top 100 property tax defaulters

Unaided colleges stay defiant on centralised admission portal issue in Amritsar

Panel formed to probe anomalies in printing Sikh religious literature

Thefts from tubewells enrage farmers in Amritsar

AAP MLA’s police remand extended by four days

AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta’s police remand extended by four days

Bathinda: Tubewell connections declared illegal, farmers block Amritsar road

Don’t keep cotton stalk in fields after harvesting crop, Malwa farmers told

In new Excise Policy, pay less for liquor in Chandigarh; bars to be open till 3 am

In new Excise Policy, pay less for liquor in Chandigarh; bars to be open till 3 am

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Health Department looks at PPP way to improve diagnostic services

Anupama Upadhyaya of Panchkula becomes national badminton champ

Chandigarh cyber cell arrests two online fraudsters

Excise policy: BJP holds protests in various parts of Delhi, demands Kejriwal’s resignation

Excise policy: BJP holds protests in various parts of Delhi, demands Kejriwal's resignation

Fire breaks out at factory in north Delhi

Gurugram property dealer arrested after his video of 'stealing' flower pots went viral

Chhawla gangrape-murder case: SC to decide pleas seeking review of verdict acquitting 3 death row convicts

Instal CCTV in police stations; comply with SC directions: Delhi HC

Only park in Maqsudan turns dumpyard!

Only park in Maqsudan turns dumpyard!

35 bikes, 12 cars burnt outside police station

Month after NRI complained of assault, cops lodge FIR

Soldier thrown off train, seriously hurt

9 smugglers arrested with intoxicants, liquor

Suspect in double murder case nabbed from Haridwar in 48 hrs

Suspect in double murder case nabbed from Haridwar in 48 hrs

Public toilet built under Smart City Mission in pathetic state

Deed writer caught taking Rs 20K bribe

Drugs worth lakhs incinerated by cops

Man climbs atop MC office building, threatens suicide

Punjabi University student murder: Patiala police arrest his four roommates for crime

Punjabi University student murder: Patiala police arrest his four roommates for crime

Panchayat fund scam: VB's lookout circular against ex-MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur

Roadside encroachments spell traffic chaos in Patiala

Students, staff question law & order situation at Punjabi University, Patiala

Two-day science festival organised at Punjabi University, Patiala