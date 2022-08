Supreme Court to live-steam proceedings of CJI's court today

PTI

New Delhi, August 26

For the first time since its inception, the Supreme Court on Friday will live-stream proceedings.

The proceeding of the bench headed by CJI NV Ramana will be live-streamed through a webcast portal.

Incumbent Ramana is to demit office on Friday.

“Please take notice that on the eve of laying down the office of the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India, the proceedings of the Hon'ble Chief Justice's court, ie, Ceremonial Bench on August 26, 10.30am onwards will be live-streamed through the NIC webcast portal,” a notice said.

The top court in 2018 had allowed live-streaming of court proceedings of cases of constitutional and national importance, saying this openness was like “sunlight” which is the “best disinfectant”.

It had said that as a pilot project, only a specified category of cases which are of constitutional or national importance and are being argued before a constitution bench, should be live streamed.

Attorney-General KK Venugopal had earlier suggested that live-streaming of important cases in the Chief Justice's court could be started on a pilot basis.

The Attorney-General had said the process could be adopted in other courtrooms depending on the success of the pilot project.

#nv ramana #supreme court