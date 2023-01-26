Supreme Court to release 1,091 judgments in regional languages today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 25

The Supreme Court will release more than 1,000 judgments in Indian languages on Republic Day on Thursday, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud announced on Wednesday.

“I have some news apart from e-SCR (electronic-Supreme Court Reports); we also now have a number of judgments of the Supreme Court in vernacular languages. It will be released on the occasion of Republic Day,” CJI Chandrachud said at the beginning of the day’s proceedings.

“We have the e-SCR (project), which now has nearly 34,000 judgments and an elastic search facility. We also now have 1,091 judgments in regional languages which will be released tomorrow,” the CJI said. The e-SCR project is an initiative to provide the digital version of the top court’s judgments in the manner as they are reported in the official law report – Supreme Court Reports. The Supreme Court has developed a search engine with the help of the National Informatics Centre. “We have 21 in Oriya, 14 in Marathi, four in Assamese… 17 in Kannada… 29 in Malayalam, three in Nepali, four in Punjabi, 52 already in Tamil, 28 in Telugu, and three in Urdu,” he said, adding that the top court was on “a mission” to provide its judgments in all scheduled languages.

There are 22 languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution — Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Bodo, Santhali, Maithili and Dogri.

#republic day #supreme court